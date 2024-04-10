MoST regulates criteria for traceability of products and goods

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has just issued Circular 02/2024/TT-BKHCN regulating the management of traceability of products and goods.

The circular takes effect on June 1 and consists of five chapters with 14 articles.

Of which, it requires organisations and individuals producing, trading and providing services to trace the origin of goods when creating data to ensure at least the name of product and goods; images of products and goods; name of production and business unit; and address of production and business unit.

Along with that are stages in production and business; production and business time; codes to trace the origin of products and goods; brand, trademark, code, product serial number (if any); shelf life of products and goods (if any); national standards and technical regulations, international standards, regional standards and facility standards applied.

This information is printed with a code attached to the product packaging, connected to the National Product and Goods Traceability Portal. Consumers can look up the expiration date and origin of the product.

The circular applies to organisations and individuals producing, doing business and providing services that trace the origin of products and goods; organisations and individuals providing services and solutions related to traceability of products and goods; State management agencies and other organisations and individuals involved in implementing traceability of products and goods.

The portal is invested by the National Numbering and Barcodes Centre and was completed in 2022. It is expected to be officially put into operation in the second quarter of this year. — VNS