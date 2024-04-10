Livestock product exports up in Q1

VIETNAM, April 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8 per cent in livestock product turnover this year to US$113 million in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Dương Tất Thắng, director of the Department of Livestock Production, said the export value reached $38.2 million from meat and edible meat offal and $36.8 million from milk and milk products.

However, import turnover of livestock products in the first quarter was estimated at about $702 million, down 6.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, including $336 million from meat and edible meat offal, and $236 million from milk and milk products.

Việt Nam also imported 518 pigs; 1,657 cows and 583,783 chickens.

In the first three months, the domestic livestock industry imported 4.85 million tonnes of animal feed ingredients worth of $1.65 billion, an increase of 6.4 per cent in volume but a decrease of 12.3 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

The department also reported that in the three regions nationwide, the price of live hog in early 2024 increased rapidly compared to the end of 2023.

An average price was VNĐ53,000 per kilo in January. It surged by VNĐ3,000-4,000 per kilo in February and VNĐ1,100 per kilo to VNĐ58,100 in March.

Now, the price at VNĐ58,000-62,000 per kilo depending on each province and city.

The average price of live hog in the first quarter of this year was up by 9.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. With that price, farmers have gained a profit of VNĐ5,000-6,000 per kilo.

In the second quarter, the Department of Livestock Production will coordinate with the Department of Animal Health and relevant units to closely monitor supply and prices of animal feed ingredients at home and abroad, aiming at taking timely measures to minimise the impact on the livestock industry's production and business.

They will also conduct measures to strictly control the trading and transportation of cattle, poultry and related products, especially at border gates, trails and hiking areas in border zones.

They will coordinate with relevant units to handle violations of the quality of livestock breeds and animal feed. — VNS