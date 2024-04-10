NA chairman meets with executives of large Chinese power, rare earth, economic groups

VIETNAM, April 10 -

BEIJING — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ received executives of large Chinese corporations and companies on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of his official visit to China.

Meeting with General Manager of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) Wang Bin, Huệ said that the fields in which the group wishes to invest in Việt Nam are also the key fields that Việt Nam wants to attract domestic and foreign investment.

He highlighted that to realise Việt Nma's commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP-26), the National Assembly of Việt Nam approved the National Electricity Development Plan for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, and recently, the Vietnamese Prime Minister issued an implementation plan. He added that the Vietnamese legislature approved one law and amended nine laws including the electricity law in early 2022 and will continue to revise laws to attract investors in this field.

The NA Chairman hailed the scale, potential, and technological level of PowerChina and welcomed the group's plan to expand its investment in Việt Nam in the coming time.

For his part, Wang said that since 2018, PowerChina has focused on developing clean energy in Việt Nam. To date, the group has participated in the construction of many energy projects with a total contract value of more than US$9 billion, employing 1,000 workers and committed to operate long-term in the country.

Receiving Vice President of BYD Co., Ltd Liu Huanming, Huệ congratulated the company on its business successes globally over the past time. He welcomed the company's new investment plan in Việt Nam with a commitment to contribute to Việt Nam's socio-economic development, export and job creation. He affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will support and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including Chinese ones, to invest and do business effectively in Việt Nam.

BYD Co.,Ltd invested in a factory to make tablets with a total investment of nearly $270 million in the northern province of Phu Tho in 2021. The factory now has more than 9,000 employees.

The company's executive made some proposals on preferential policies on the production and sale of new energy vehicles in Việt Nam.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese top legislator, General Director of China Rare Earth Group (CREG) Liu Leiyun said the group wants to strengthen ties with the Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group and other Vietnamese partners to roll out cooperation in the field of important minerals.

NA Chairman Huệ highly appreciated CREG’s capacity and experience, adding that the mineral industry, including rare earth, is a strategic industry and the foundation for developing many other important industries. He affirmed that Việt Nam welcomes businesses to engage in research and cooperation in this field to promote socio-economic development in accordance with Việt Nam's law.

Meeting with Dong Dexi, Chairman of Board of Directors and General Manager of Haosen, Huệ congratulated the company on its business and investment success and welcomed its new investment plan in Việt Nam.

During the meetings, leaders of Chinese corporations and businesses expressed interest in Việt Nam's policies to support foreign technology enterprises as well as investment opportunities in fields of great potential of both countries.

NA Chairman Hue said that Việt Nam has issued many investment incentives such as exemption and reduction of corporate income tax and land rent, among others, to attract investment in new industries.

He informed them that Việt Nam is proactively preparing necessary conditions to strengthen investment cooperation such as training skilled workforce, improving investment environment, and perfecting its legal framework. — VNS