MPD Searching for Suspects in a Northeast Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District are seeking the community’s help to locate suspects involved in an armed robbery of a gas station.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an employee was outside of a gas station in the 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The armed suspect forced the employee inside of the store as the other suspect acted as a lookout. The armed suspect took cash and the employee’s cell phone and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/kC_gGx6Bl78

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24052811