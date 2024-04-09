MPD Makes Two Arrests and Seeks Additional Suspects in a Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced two suspects have been arrested during the investigation into a Northeast shooting. MPD is seeking the public’s assistance to locate additional suspects involved in the shooting.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located one adult female shooting victim, who was occupying a stolen vehicle, when she was shot. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An additional adult female victim was treated at a local hospital receiving for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation at the scene revealed that two suspects were involved in an argument that escalated when both suspects brandished firearms and shot at each other.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle, 23-year-old Sydney Johnson of Southeast, DC and 19-year-old Makayla Robinson, of No Fixed Address were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

One of the suspects, involved in the shooting, was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24052498