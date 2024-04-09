MPD Arrests Man Wanted for Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce the arrest of a wanted man involved in a Southeast shooting.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1700 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 9th, pursuant a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 47-year-old Michael Owusu-Sakyi, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (gun).

CCN: 24050692

###