Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,135 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests 16-Year-Old in Brookland Metro Station Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a 16-year-old has been arrested for the Brookland Metro Station homicide.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 3:59 p.m., members of the Metro Transit Police Department responded to the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station in the 800 block of Monroe Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located 14-year-old Avion Evans, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation and pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old male of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24050355

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests 16-Year-Old in Brookland Metro Station Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more