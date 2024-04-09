MPD Arrests 16-Year-Old in Brookland Metro Station Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a 16-year-old has been arrested for the Brookland Metro Station homicide.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 3:59 p.m., members of the Metro Transit Police Department responded to the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station in the 800 block of Monroe Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located 14-year-old Avion Evans, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation and pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old male of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24050355

