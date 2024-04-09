MPD Makes an Arrest in a Northwest Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced a man has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 6:15 pm., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 28-year-old Williams Azocar-Salas, of Takoma Park, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24052052