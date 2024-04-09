Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced a man has been arrested for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the victims were inside of a moving vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and fired at the victims striking the vehicle. The victims fled the scene and called 9-1-1. The victims were not injured during the offense.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 48-year-old Taiyon Suggs, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Destruction of Property, and Discharging a Firearm.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department and the United States Marshals for their continued partnership and assistance with this case.

CCN: 24045051