Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,136 in the last 365 days.

Diment secures Initial Approval from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA)

DUBAI, UAE, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC is pleased to announce its Initial Approval from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai – VARA.  This Initial Approval marks a significant milestone for Diment, setting the stage for future regional growth and development in the Crypto Space.  While the Initial Approval is a pivotal achievement, it does not yet allow the commencement of any virtual asset activity in or from Dubai. Diment emphasizes that it is still in the process of working towards receiving the full VASP license and approval from VARA.

"Receiving VARA's initial approval is a testament to our dedication to regulatory compliance" said Max Weiland, CEO at Diment. "Diment is determined to launch with strict adherence to VARA's requirements, ushering in a new era of secure and seamless access to the world of virtual assets and build a robust ecosystem that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, seeking to establish a safe and efficient gateway to virtual assets for users Locally and Globally."

About Diment:

Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC is a setting up as a Broker-Dealer platform in Dubai with the aim to establish a safe and efficient gateway to virtual assets both locally and globally. For more information visit: www.diment.io

About VARA:

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For more information visit: www.vara.ae

Media Contact

Company: Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC (United Arab Emirates)

Contact: Max Weiland, CEO

Email: max.weiland@diment.io

Website: https://www.diment.io/

SOURCE: Diment VA Exchange Services DMCC (United Arab Emirates)


You just read:

Diment secures Initial Approval from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more