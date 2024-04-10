CBP officers seize $888K in cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry this week seized $888,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to employ an effective combination of enforcement mindedness, experience and technology and that contributed to this significant cocaine interception,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “This seizure illustrates our commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing nearly 67 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on April 8 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included use of CBP canines and subsequently discovered 28 packages containing a total of nearly 67 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $888,967.

CBP turned the narcotics, tractor, trailer and driver over to a state and local High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force for further investigation.

