From Fugees' Family to Future of Music: Sedeck Jean's Bold Move with Bandlab
Sedeck Jean: Redefining Studio Boundaries with BandlabORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician, composer, engineer and producer Sedeck Jean ventures forth into this uncharted territory with fierce determination to master “what’s next”. Joining forces with Bandlab, a contemporary platform with 70M+ users, Sedeck proudly showcases his engineering background being integrated with Bandlab for professional use. Shattering the glass ceiling between the artist and the studio using the app, Sedeck demonstrates that the power of music still belongs to the artist.
Also known as the younger sibling of Wyclef Jean of the platinum selling Fugees group, Sedeck has travelled the globe working with iconic artists such as Troy Ave, Patty Labelle, Shakira, Wyclef Jean, and Tom Jones. In addition to working in the industry’s top studios such as Platinum Sound Studios, DMS Studios, and the Booga Basement just to name a few.
In the debut video, viewers are treated to a firsthand glimpse of Sedeck Jean’s genius techniques as he embarks on a musical adventure with “Showpen”, capturing live sounds on the go. From impromptu piano performances in bustling malls to seamlessly integrating drum beats into his compositions, Sedeck Jean demonstrates the limitless possibilities that await musicians with Bandlab at their fingertips.
“At its core, music is about exploration and expression,” remarked Sedeck Jean. “With Bandlab, artists have the power to unleash their creativity anytime, anywhere. I am thrilled to partner with such an innovative platform and share my insights to inspire others on their musical journey.”
Through this collaboration, Sedeck Jean and Bandlab aim to completely democratize music production, empowering artists worldwide to realize their artistic vision with ease and ingenuity. As Sedeck Jean continues to unveil more captivating videos in the coming weeks, audiences can anticipate a wealth of invaluable tips, tricks, and creative strategies to ignite their musical pursuits.
The press and the public are invited to join Sedeck Jean on this exhilarating musical adventure with Bandlab by tuning in to the first video installment on his YouTube channel and Bandlab page. Sedeck’s current releases made with the Bandlab app are “Showpen” and “Unicorn - The Refugee Sound Radio Remix”. Forthcoming releases include the EP #CUSOON, set to release this summer, and "Christmas Universe," slated for release on Sedeck’s birthday in October.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information please contact: Gigi Nevarez, Publicist, Gigi Nevarez PR.
Gigi Nevarez
Gigi Nevarez PR & Marketing
+1 201-800-4306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Sedeck Jean - Showpen