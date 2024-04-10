Silvercorp accepts Perseus's offer for OreCorp

Perth, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERCORP ACCEPTS THE PERSEUS OFFER FOR ORECORP

Perth, Western Australia/April 10, 204/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus or PRU) refers to its off-market takeover bid under Chapter 6 of the Australian Corporations Act for all the current and to be issued ordinary shares in OreCorp Limited (ASX: ORR) (OreCorp or ORR) (Offer).1

Perseus is pleased to announce that Silvercorp Metals Inc (Silvercorp) has accepted the Perseus Offer. Silvercorp’s acceptance was for a total of 73,889,007 OreCorp Shares (representing 15.61% of OreCorp Shares on issue). As at April 9, 2024, Perseus has a relevant interest in 354,982,123 OreCorp Shares (representing 74.98% of OreCorp Shares on issue).

The Perseus Offer is open until April 19, 2024 (unless extended).

Perseus wants to reiterate that the Offer is:

unconditional ; and

; and best and final in the absence of a competing proposal.

OreCorp Shareholders should ACCEPT the Offer now in respect of Your OreCorp Shares.

This market announcement was authorised for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Chairman of the Board of Perseus Mining Limited.

