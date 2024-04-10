Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Applications are open all year long for Canadians to apply at Citytv.com –

– Download photography from tonight’s episode –

TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 9)

STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty

Holland Landing, ON



Check Out STEVE GOODTIME’s Performance

BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act

Oakville, ON



Check Out BRIAR NOLET’s Performance

RON DESCHENES – Novelty

Toronto, ON



Check Out RON DESCHENES’ Performance

FRANCOIS OUIMET – Musician

Montréal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty

Warkworth, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC



Check Out RACHEL CHIU’s Performance

JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician

Longueuil, QC



Check Out JADE MATHIEU’s Performance

MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act

Tracadie, NB



Check Out MAGGIE THE GOALIE’s Performance

HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty

St. John’s, NF



Check Out HAROLD BUTLER’s Performance

WALLACE WONG – Novelty

Mississauga, ON



Check Out WALLACE WONG’s Performance

MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON – Dance Act

Montreal, QC



Check Out MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 16)

SAM BENTY – Novelty

Calgary, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician

Maple, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CARMEL KALLEMAA– Dance Act

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ALEXANDRA BURGIO– Stunt

St. Catherines, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty

Warkworth, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act

Mulmer, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act

Sparta, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician

King City, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272