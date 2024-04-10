FEMA Experts Available for Repair and Rebuilding Advice

San Diego, Calif. — Over 78% of homeowners who applied for FEMA disaster assistance after the Jan. 21-23, 2024, San Diego County severe storm and flooding disaster received additional funds for mitigation activities. These funds are available to eligible applicants for making their homes more resilient against future storms.

FEMA specialists will be available in San Diego to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work. There is no charge and reservations are not required.

The specialists will be available at:

Home Depot

355 Marketplace Avenue

San Diego, CA 92113

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Saturday

April 9 – 18, 2024

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).