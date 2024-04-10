Violence at Greensboro Gas Station Sparks ALE Investigation

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) recently concluded an investigation after multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle during a large block party at a Greensboro gas station.

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Greensboro Police officers responded to the area of South Eugene and West Whittington Streets in reference to a large-scale gathering and disturbance on and near the parking lot of Neighborhood Store, located at 1301 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, which is an ABC-licensed business. At approximately 7:20 p.m. while the large crowd was dispersing, a black Nissan sedan struck multiple pedestrians, causing injuries and failed to stop at the crash scene. ALE was contacted by the Greensboro Police Department regarding the incident on Saturday, March 30.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents found numerous weapons, alcohol and controlled substance violations occurred on the premises of Neighborhood Store. All violations occurred on the night of the incident.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were criminally charged:

Moses Wachira, Whitsett, NC, 63 (business owner): Fail to Superintend; Allow Conduct on Licensed Premise

Yordanos Tesfay, Whitsett, NC, 42(manager): Allow Conduct on Licensed Premises

Javari Anderson, Winston Salem, NC, 24: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Isaiah Wesson, Greensboro, NC, 23: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Braden Sales, Winston Salem, NC, 20: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Tavarius Miller, Winston Salem, NC, 27: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Keandre Williams, Winston Salem, NC, 29: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Taknowledge Wagner, Winston Salem, NC, 21: Perform Unlicensed Armed Security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

Myles Lamar Matthews, Greensboro, NC 24: Hiring Unlicensed Armed security (Misdemeanor Criminal Summons NOT served at this time).

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) which can result in fines, suspension, or revocation of ABC permits.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.