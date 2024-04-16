"Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma, Photos by Gabrielle Saveri" at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Mesmerizing images capture ancient cowboy culture. Exhibition runs through May 5th.
Riding with the butteri was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever done, and now I’m so happy to be able to share my photos with viewers from all over the world.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma,” a photographic exhibition by San Francisco, CA artist Gabrielle Saveri, is currently enchanting viewers from all over the world at Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Saveri’s traveling showcase offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the world of the "butteri," Italy’s native cowboys who have long inhabited the picturesque ancient region of Maremma, nestled between the historic cities of Rome and Florence.
— Gabrielle Saveri
Saveri, an accomplished photographer, writer and videographer, embarked on her life-changing journey to Maremma in 2013, driven by her Italian-American ancestry, a deep love of horses and her fascination with the timeless traditions of the butteri. A chance encounter with a French horseman provided her with a vital connection to the butteri community in Italy and led Saveri to the rural town of Alberese, where she was warmly welcomed into the world of the butteri.
During her inaugural visit, Saveri joined three butteri on their morning work ride through verdant olive groves and lush meadows, immersing herself in the age-old rituals of horse herding and cattle tending. Reflecting on her transformative experience, Saveri remarked, “Riding with the butteri was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever done, and now I’m so happy to be able to share my photos with viewers from all over the world.”
Inspired by the profound beauty of Maremma and the colorful history of the butteri, who have a long-standing connection to Buffalo Bill and the American West, Saveri embarked on an annual pilgrimage to the region, meticulously documenting their lives through her lens. Her award-winning photographs, characterized by bold, vibrant colors and striking compositions, offer a poignant tribute to the enduring spirit of these remarkable men and women who safeguard the ancient butteri tradition.
The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s exhibition of Saveri's vibrant images offers visitors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Italian cowboy culture. Through Saveri's exhibition of 29 photographs and a video installation, audiences are invited to embark on a visual odyssey through the rolling hills of Maremma, where the timeless allure of the butteri tradition beckons.
For more information about Gabrielle Saveri's complete work, please visit: www.gabriellesaveri.com
ALL PHOTOS © Gabrielle Saveri. All Rights Reserved
For more information about the exhibition and The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, please visit: https://nationalcowboymuseum.org/exhibitions/i-butteri-
della-maremma-the-italian-cowboys-of-maremma/
