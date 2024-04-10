Recce Pharmaceuticals Selected by UK Government Innovation Agency to Participate in AMR Mission 2024

Recce recognized by the United Kingdom Government Innovation Agency among the most promising organizations for the UK AMR Inward Mission 2024



Recce chosen as one of 18 organizations globally for its potential to tackle the global health threat of AMR and superbugs

Professor Dame Sally Davies, former England Chief Medical Officer, hosting a reception with selected organizations offering Recce strategic partnering opportunities in the AMR space



SYDNEY, Australia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced its selection by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Government Innovation Agency (Innovate UK) to partake in the prestigious UK Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Inward Mission 2024. This event, set to take place from June 2-7, 2024, will spotlight the Company as one of the promising organizations from across the globe recognized for its potential to combat AMR.

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to collaborate with the UK’s leading AMR experts and institutions and thank the UK government for their support,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “We believe this mission will be a catalyst for our continued growth and success in developing potentially life-saving antimicrobial treatments.”

Innovate UK’s rigorous selection process identified Recce as one of 18 organizations in the world from a large competitive pool of international candidates (Australia, Canada, France, India, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Switzerland, and the USA), highlighting its innovative approach and potential to synergize with the UK’s AMR industry leaders.

The UK AMR Inward Mission 2024 will host a comprehensive program, including partnering sessions, visits to world-class AMR infrastructure, and interactions with key opinion leaders. A highlight of the event will be a reception in Cambridge with Professor Dame Sally Davies, former England Chief Medical Officer who acted as the UK government’s principal medical adviser and the professional head of all directors of public health in local government.

The selection of Recce for the UK AMR Inward Mission signifies an important geographic opportunity in its global strategy, particularly in establishing a foothold in the UK’s vibrant AMR research and development ecosystem. This engagement will enable Recce to forge essential partnerships, gain insights into regulatory pathways, and explore new markets, ultimately advancing its mission to provide innovative solutions to the pressing global health challenge of AMR.

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. We support business-led innovation in all sectors, technologies and UK regions. We help businesses grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes, and services, supported by an outstanding innovation ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and easy to navigate.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media & Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media (USA)

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

Investor Relations (USA & EU)

Guillame van Renterghem

LifeSci Advisors

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com