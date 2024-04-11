City of Hibbing, MN Leverages OpenGov for Centralized Asset Management
The platform's ease of use and real-time data accessibility for field staff are set to drive efficiency and bring a proactive approach to asset management.MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Hibbing, MN, faced challenges with departmental collaboration and asset management due to a lack of a centralized system, leading to manual workflows and missed maintenance opportunities. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive solution, Hibbing chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Situated in the heart of Minnesota's Iron Range, Hibbing sought to improve its infrastructure management and planning capabilities. The City chose OpenGov for its ability to centralize data, track costs associated with assets and work, and streamline preventive maintenance tracking. This platform stood out for its advanced reporting and dashboards, which are expected to aid in capital planning and budget forecasting.
By adopting OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Hibbing can anticipate a transformation in how it manages and maintains its public assets. The platform's ease of use and real-time data accessibility for field operations staff are set to drive efficiency and shift the City towards a proactive approach to infrastructure management. This strategic investment underscores Hibbing's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to serve its community better and ensure the longevity and reliability of its public assets.
The City of Hibbing joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
