The Soul Rebels Announce Tour Dates with Special Collabs: Ghostface KIllah, GZA, Marcus Miller, Talib Kwelii and more
Members of The Soul Rebels: left to right: Derrick Moss, Julian Gosin, Lumar Leblanc, Corey Peyton, Manuel Perkins, Jr. Paul Robertson, Erion Williams, and Marcus Hubbard. Photo Credit: Louis Browne
The Soul Rebels Make Key Stops in Napa, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and NYC
Art and music are more critical now than ever. Borders seem to be closing, climate change is accelerating, and homelessness is rampant. Music provides something politics can’t: hope.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soul Rebels, the renowned New Orleans-based brass ensemble known for their electrifying blend of jazz, funk, and hip hop, announced their highly anticipated spring tour dates. The 11-city tour, which kicks off May 3rd at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, is followed by performances across the United States, with special collaborations in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York City. Several tour stops feature iconic guest artists, including Ghostface KIllah, GZA, Talib Kweli, Seun Kuti, Fred Wesley, and Marcus Miller.
— The Soul Rebels Trumpeter Julian Gosin
Commenting on the upcoming tour, The Soul Rebels’ manager, Alex Kurland, emphasized their commitment to working with the best in the industry. "When The Soul Rebels collaborate, it is with highly respected and iconic artists," said Kurland. "Whether it's projects with the Wu Tang Clan, Nas, Branford Marsalis, Metallica, Robert Glasper, DMX or Katy Perry, The Soul Rebels aim to push musical boundaries and celebrate the richness of their artistic expression."
The Soul Rebels will perform a special, one-night only show on June 19 at the Ardmore Music Hall, located outside of Philadelphia in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The show coincides with the observance of Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, and features legendary performers Marcus Miller and Fred Wesley.
The Soul Rebels will continue their tour on June 20 at The Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, where they will collaborate for a one-night-only performance with legendary hip-hop artists Ghostface Killah and GZA. This special pairing promises an unforgettable evening of innovative music at one of Washington, DC's most iconic locations.
Lastly, The Soul Rebels and Ghostface Killah will play a three-night residency at the Blue Note in New York City from June 21 to June 23. This run of shows will highlight the group's adaptability and breadth as they collaborate with one of the most illustrious wordsmiths in hip-hop.
Tickets for The Soul Rebels Spring Tour are available now on www.thesoulrebels.com/tour.
The Soul Rebels Spring 2024 Tour Dates
03 May - New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
16 May - Somerville, MA, The Center for Arts at the Armory
17 May - New York, NY, Blue Note w/ Chris Dave
19 May - Greenfield, MA, Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center
25 May - Novato, CA, HopMonk Tavern
26 May - Napa, CA, BottleRock Napa Valley w/ Talib Kweli
14 June - San Diego, CA, Music Box w/ Seun Kuti
15 June - San Luis Obispo, CA, Live Oak Music Festival
16 June - Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest w/ Seun Kuti
19 June - Ardmore, PA, Ardmore Music Hall w/ Fred Wesley & Marcus Miller
20 June - Washington, DC, The Howard Theatre w/ Ghostface Killah & GZA
21 June - New York, NY, Blue Note w/ Ghostface Killah
22 June - New York, NY, Blue Note w/ Ghostface Killah
23 June - New York, NY, Blue Note w/ Ghostface Killah
ABOUT The Soul Rebels
The Soul Rebels are an eight-piece New Orleans-based brass ensemble known for their innovative blend of jazz, funk, and hip hop. Since their formation in 1991, they have collaborated with a diverse range of artists and established themselves as one of the most dynamic live acts in contemporary music.
Brass sensation The Soul Rebels, started with an idea - to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock all within the style of a modernized and contemporary brass ensemble.
The Soul Rebels are riding high in 2024 after receiving national attention following the release of their new album, Poetry In Motion. Building a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a party-like atmosphere, the eight-member collective frequently appears on major record label releases with star artists including Sony Music artist G-Eazy’s single ‘When You’re Gone” featuring Lil Wayne, Def Jam artist Dave East and Nas’ “Godfather 4”, Big Freedia and Icona Pop’s “Pipe That” and Warner Music Group artist Phony Ppl’s newest release. The Soul Rebels have scored original music for Walt Disney’s 2023 movie Haunted Mansion and appeared on the official soundtrack for Universal Pictures' hit comedy Girls Trip.
The Soul Rebels have impressed viewers with two appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” featured on “NPR's Tiny Desk” series with Wu Tang Clan frontman GZA, and headlined the global TED Conference.
The famed group continues to expand their international reach, touring four continents, including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Their explosive stage presence has led to live collaborations with the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Pretty Lights, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Matisyahu, and most notably their new supergroup with the legendary Wu Tang Clan.
The Soul Rebels continue to chart new territory and are respected for their ability to combine top-notch musicianship with songs that celebrate peace, love, and soul.
“The Soul Rebels, New Orleans’ finest brass ensemble...” – VICE
“The Soul Rebels are the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong.” -VILLAGE VOICE
“New Orleans’ top-shelf brass ensemble, The Soul Rebels... wind-wielding wizardry of New Orleans’ finest.” – OKAYPLAYER
“Brace yourselves, folks, these men are quickly solidifying themselves amongst NOLA’s proud big brass elite… and seem intent to sublimate the homogenous elements of the contemporary urban music landscape with the lush instrumentation of our culture’s root.” – OKAYPLAYER
“The Soul Rebels are rebelling against one, albeit detestable, thing: starchy paint-by-numbers music.” – VIBE
