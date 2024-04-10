New Documentary, "Slowburn Shoot: An Indie Wrestling Story," Gives Unprecedented Look into Heart of AIW, Pro Wrestling

Slowburn Shoot Poster

Film features behind-the-scenes interviews with some of today's biggest wrestling stars and explores the untold stories that shape the pro wrestling industry.

CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming TRG Sound & Vision documentary "Slowburn Shoot: An Indie Wrestling Story" gets deep into the captivating world of professional wrestling, delivering an unvarnished look at the rise and impact of Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW).

For some wrestlers, AIW is a proving ground. For others: it’s their last chance at glory. Through candid interviews with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling today – including Johnny Gargano, Britt Baker and Eddie Kingston, to name a few – "Slowburn Shoot" goes behind the curtain, exploring the intimate relationships and untold stories that shape the pro wrestling industry.

The film also showcases the trials and triumphs of renowned AIW founders, John Thorne and Chandler Biggins.

"This documentary is a testament to the resilience, grit and passion of the talented athletes who dedicate their lives to this demanding sport,” said Adam Wilde, 'Slowburn' director, CEO and president of TRG Sound & Vision. “As wrestling fans first and storytellers always, we were drawn in by the real-life storylines and challenges we didn’t know about pro wrestling.”

With the popularity of pro wrestling (especially AIW) continuing to rise, "Slowburn Shoot" gives long-time fans and newcomers an honest and intimate portrayal of what it takes to get from the indie wrestling circuit to the big time. From blood, sweat and tears in the ring to camaraderie behind the scenes, the film gives audiences a new understanding and appreciation for pro wrestling.

View the trailer and access the film poster at: https://www.trgsoundandvision.com/slowburn-shoot

About TRG Sound & Vision:

TRG Sound & Vision is a film production company and sound stage based in Cleveland, Ohio. Launched by commercial and film industry veterans Adam Wilde, Geoff Yaw and Ryan Kelly, TRG Sound & Vision is an essential asset to Northeast Ohio’s film industry, offering one of the region’s largest sound stages and access to skilled industry professionals, with proximity to the city and complete resources a production demands. TRG Sound & Vision is a division of TRG Multimedia. Learn more at trgsoundandvision.com.