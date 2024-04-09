Submit Release
AB1187 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2024-04-09

WISCONSIN, April 9 - An Act to amend 609.32 (2) (a); and to create 609.32 (2) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: provisional approval as a participating provider in a defined network health plan.

Status: A - Insurance

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
4/9/2024 Asm. Introduced by Representative McGuire  
4/9/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance  

