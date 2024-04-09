Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov

RUSSIA, April 9 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakstan Olzhas Bektenov. The prime ministers focused on joint measures to overcome floods in the border areas of their countries. They agreed to enhance coordination of the Russian and Kazakh agencies taking part in countering the natural disaster.

Mikhail Mishustin and Olzhas Bektenov also discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expressed themselves in favour of deepening Russia-Kazakhstan integration efforts in the Eurasian Economic Union.

