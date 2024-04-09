Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov

RUSSIA, April 9 - Prime Minister
of the Russian Federation talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakstan Olzhas Bektenov. The prime ministers focused on joint
measures to overcome floods in the border areas of their countries. They agreed
to enhance coordination of the Russian and Kazakh agencies taking part in countering the natural disaster.
Mikhail
Mishustin and Olzhas Bektenov also discussed current issues of bilateral trade
and economic cooperation and expressed themselves in favour of deepening
Russia-Kazakhstan integration efforts in the Eurasian Economic Union.
