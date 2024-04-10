Edmonton's Maple Crumb™ introduces Pastry Chef Vanessa Ramirez's exquisite, allergen-friendly pastries
Taste Inclusivity at Maple Crumb™ represents our mission to make every pastry we create accessible to everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions.
I believe that every flavor tells a story, and that is why we craft more than just pastries, we create experiences that transcend the ordinary, one exquisite bite at a time without dietary restraints.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that’s set to sweeten the gourmet pastry scene in Edmonton, Maple Crumb™ is excited to announce the launch of its first location in Edmonton, Alberta, an exquisite showcase of classic (products that contain allergens) and their allergen-friendly versions, artfully crafted by the revered Pastry Chef Vanessa Ramirez. With a trusted history of international success and a flair for creating pastries that cater to everyone, Chef Ramirez now extends her culinary repertoire to the Edmonton community, presenting a delectable array of options for all dietary needs.
— Vanessa Ramirez, Executive Pastry Chef
Locals are already loving it. "The cake flavour is out of this world!” says Maria Bella, an Edmontonian delighted by a vegan and gluten-free cake called Malibu. A Maple Crumb spokesperson further underlines the brand's ethos, “We are steadfast in our use of only the finest ingredients, ensuring that every bite conveys our commitment to unparalleled experience.”
Maple Crumb's mirrors the diverse and rich palette of Chef Vanessa’s culinary journey. With a background that includes creating bespoke recipes for international Women's Associations, events hosted by former heads of state, embassies, and collaborations with artists like Renate Neumann and Natalia Berrios, Chef Ramirez now channels her passion for flavor and inclusivity into every creation served at Maple Crumb Edmonton.
Event manager for LVMH LATAM, Maria Villegas, acknowledges the distinctive quality of Chef Ramirez’s work, noting, "Her adeptness at crafting allergen-friendly and elegant pastries made our events in Chile and Brazil extraordinarily memorable. She has a unique ability to create pastries that resonate with the opulence of our brand while being inclusive to all."
Maple Crumb's vision goes beyond offering just pastries; it's about providing an experience – one where indulgence is universal, and dietary limitations are left at the door. This approach stems from a belief that everyone deserves to partake in the joy of high-quality pastries. With Chef Vanessa Ramirez steering its culinary direction, Maple Crumb is set to redefine the standard for online pastry offerings in Edmonton and beyond. The company plans to open more locations in Canada and United States by 2030.
Their aspirations align closely with the core values of taste inclusivity – a concept that Chef Vanessa Ramirez has championed throughout her illustrious career. At Maple Crumb, this principle is actualized through the careful curation of pastries that are as inclusive as they are delectable. Whether customers crave the comfort of a classic chocolate cake or seek the novel experience of an allergen-friendly tart, they will find a product that caters to their desires without compromise.
In anticipation of its continued growth, Maple Crumb has also expressed its commitment to sustainability, local community engagement and support, and fostering connections through shared culinary delights. This commitment underscores the company's role as not just another pastry shop but a vibrant community partner dedicated to enriching Edmonton's food culture.
Maple Crumb invites Edmontonians to celebrate life's special moments with pastries that everyone can enjoy. With just a few clicks, customers can order online and have these artisanal treats delivered straight to their doors, ensuring convenience without compromising on quality or inclusivity.
