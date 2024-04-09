NOVONIX Announces Participation in April Investor Events

BRISBANE, Australia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in April 2024:



NOVONIX’s Annual General Meeting will be held in Brisbane, Australia on April 17 th , details for participation can be found at the designated AGM webpage;

, details for participation can be found at the designated AGM webpage; Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, will provide prepared remarks in a business update webcast for the quarter-ended March 31 st , 2024. The webcast link and presentation materials will be available Wednesday, April 17 th at 8:30 am AEST or Tuesday, April 16 th at 6:30 pm EDT;

, 2024. The webcast link and presentation materials will be available Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30 am AEST or Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 pm EDT; Maxim Group is hosting their International Mining Collaboration: The World Needs More Mining & Processing virtual conference on April 23 rd with NOVONIX participating at 11:30 am EDT; and

with NOVONIX participating at 11:30 am EDT; and Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual CEO Fireside Chat, April 24th at 1:00 pm EDT.

Presentation materials and available webcast links will be available prior to each event at the NOVONIX investor relations website.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, strategic partnerships, and as a leading North American supplier of battery-grade synthetic graphite, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X.