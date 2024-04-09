When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Soy and Wheat Company Name: Baron Spices, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Baron Spices, Inc. of St. Louis, MO is recalling 708 units of Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning, because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy and Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Blues Hog Sweet and Savory was distributed to MD, VA, DC, and DE through Giant Food Stores.

Product is in 6.25 oz plastic bottles with the label Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning with a lot number of 034-363 and 034-364.

No illnesses have been confirmed to date.

A supplier to Baron Spices, Inc sent a replacement ingredient and did not disclose that it included allergens. The replacement ingredient contained soy and wheat whereas the original product did not contain either allergen.

Consumers who have purchased Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-622-2190.