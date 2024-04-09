AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY “COMMON GROUND” CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH ONE-DAY-ONLY SCREENING AT U.S. THEATRES NATIONWIDE

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER LAURA DERN CHAMPIONS REGENERATIVE FARMING AS A CLIMATE-SMART SOLUTION TO COMBAT GLOBAL CLIMATE CRISIS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Earth Day, the filmmakers and Executive Producer, Laura Dern of COMMON GROUND are excited to announce COMMON GROUND: EARTH DAY 2024, a nationwide screening event aimed at amplifying support for regenerative agriculture on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, 2024.

Partnering with industry leader AMC Theatres, event-based distributor Area 23a, and other national exhibitors, the filmmakers are proud to bring COMMON GROUND: EARTH DAY 2024 to a minimum of 75 screens across major markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Minneapolis, and more.

On this year’s Earth Day, theaters will showcase a special version of the film for one day only, spreading the crucial message of embracing regenerative models of agriculture. This never-before-seen version of the documentary includes pre-recorded Q&A sessions featuring the filmmakers co-stars of the film and along with new scenes.

"We are thrilled that icon Laura Dern, and cinema titan AMC Theatres and other exhibitors, will join us for a nationwide celebration of our commitment to regeneration,” said filmmakers Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell. “Their influence and reach is unmatched, and they are the perfect partners in our quest to spread the message of regenerating our food, farming and climate to communities of environmentally conscious people across the country. Let’s unite on Earth Day to inspire positive change for the future of our planet!"

"We're excited to have AMC Theatres as an exhibition partner for this groundbreaking screening event on Earth Day. Together, we're inviting theater-goers to experience 'soil' in a new light and recognize its positive impact on our planet," stated Kirt Eftekhar, founder of Area 23a.

'EARTHDAY.ORG is delighted that such a wonderful film is being brought to the attention of public on this very special Day, April 22nd,” said Kathleen Rodgers, President Earthday.org.” We wish the screenings much success and ask everyone to keep advocating for the health of the planet and all living things! EARTHDAY.ORG has a ton of other ways you can get involved all year round because we are all part of a movement, not just one day!"

Directed and produced by critically acclaimed filmmakers Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell (Oscar® shortlist for “Fuel” Official Selection Cannes Film Festival for “The Big Fix”) and distributed by Area 23a (“Fantastic Fungi”), the award-winning COMMON GROUND is the recipient of over 20 major film awards including Tribeca Film Festival Human Nature Award, Boston Film Festival Mass Eco Award & Best Eco Film and the International Green Film Award. Narrated by Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Ian Somerhalder, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover, the film fuses journalistic expose with deeply personal stories from those on the front lines of the food movement unveiling a dark web of money, power, and politics behind our broken food system and revealing how unjust practices forged our current farm system in which farmers of all colors are literally dying to feed us.

Through these perspectives, COMMON GROUND offers a hopeful and uplifting portrait of the white, black, and indigenous farmers who are using alternative “regenerative” models of agriculture that could balance the climate, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy—before it’s too late. Presented by Big Picture Ranch and Area 23A.

For more information and to find cities where the film is showing in your city, please visit CommonGroundFilm.org.

Official trailer