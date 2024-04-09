Submit Release
California Supreme Court Justice Martin J. Jenkins ’77 to Address Santa Clara University Class of 2024

Martin J. Jenkins ’77, California Supreme Court Associate Justice and former Judicial Appointments Secretary to California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’89, will be the keynote speaker at Santa Clara University’s 173rd commencement ceremony on June 15.

