MyCitations allows Court users to look up citations online, and to request a reduction in the amount owed based on their financial situation, a payment plan, more time to pay, or community service. This new option expands that service and allows users to make these requests without having to come to Court offices.
You just read:
Court to Initiate Online Ability to Pay Tool For Infractions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.