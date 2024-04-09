The state’s public defender and civil rights groups say capital punishment, as practiced in California, is incurably racist — Blacks and Latinos are far more likely than whites to be sentenced to death, and murder defendants disproportionately face capital charges if their alleged victim was white.
California’s death penalty is irreparably racist, lawsuit contends
