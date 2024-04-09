Nevis welcomes 300 swimmers from around the world for the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim

(Press release) A spectacular gathering of 300 swimmers representing countries such as Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Peru, Brazil, Algeria, Mexico, and the Caribbean islands from Saba to the BVI’s assembled Saturday, 6th April, 2024 on the enchanting island of Nevis to participate in the highly anticipated Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim.

The annual event beckons swimmers of all abilities to take on the exhilarating challenge. Spanning 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) across the picturesque ‘Narrows’ between the sister islands, offering a truly unique and rewarding experience. Commencing at Oualie Beach on Nevis and concluding at Cockleshell Bay, St Kitts, participants were greeted with crystal-clear waters that allow visibility down to the seabed.

The event attracted elite open water swimmers from around the globe, yet also welcomed non-competitive swimmers who opt to use fins and snorkels for assistance. With warm, inviting waters and local marine life accompanying swimmers on their journey, the Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim was a dream come true for open water enthusiasts.

Expressing gratitude, race director Jane Hanson said, “I have had nothing but great feedback from all the swimmers with many having booked for next year already! Heartfelt thanks to Premier Mark Brantley for starting the event for us, and to both Nevis and St Kitts Tourism authorities, our sponsors and especially, all the volunteers who gave those swimmers memories to last a lifetime. We could not have done it without you!”

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley remarked, “The 2 mile open ocean Cross Channel Swim is undoubtedly the most unique and iconic annual sporting event in the Caribbean attracting swimming enthusiasts from across the world. It is our ambition to grow this event and make it a truly global event as we expand and promote our sports tourism offerings on the island of Nevis. We invite swimmers to register early to ensure that they are a part of this bucket list event for 2025.”

The swimmers’ journey across the channel showcased not only their athletic prowess but also the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean seascape, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved. The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the local authorities, sponsors, volunteers, and participants in promoting sports tourism and highlighting the natural splendor of the region.