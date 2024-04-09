Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Man Convicted of Soliciting a Minor During Super Bowl Weekend

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Nicholas Hardin, 36, who was arrested as part of an undercover operation during the weekend of Super Bowl LVII. The operation was aimed at apprehending individuals who sought out to solicit sex from minors.

Judge Jasmin Lilly Spells with the Eighth Judicial District Court sentenced Hardin to 19-48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections last week. As part of the plea agreement, Hardin agreed to revocation of his probation in his other case and imposition of his underlying suspended sentence of 28-72 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Both sentences will run concurrent to each other.

“Our office works diligently with our law enforcement partners and is always on alert for cases of human and sex trafficking, with heightened efforts during Super Bowl LVIII,” said AG Ford. “To adults soliciting sex from minors, our message is clear: You will be brought to justice. I applaud the work of my investigators and attorneys in the Criminal Prosecution Division for their vigilance in prosecuting this crime.”

Hardin, who was on sex-offender probation for a previous conviction for Possession of Visual Presentation Depicting Sexual Conduct of a Child at the time of his arrest, plead guilty last week to Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, “D” Felony. According to the Criminal Information, Hardin solicited an undercover peace officer who was posing as a child to engage in sex for a fee.

The current case was investigated and prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Review the Criminal Information.

