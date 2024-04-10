LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE® CHICKEN DEBUTS FAMOUS FAVORITES VARIETY BOX
SHALIMAR, FL, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, is mixing it up with the launch of its new Famous Favorites Variety Box. Bringing unparalleled value and variety to new heights, fans of Lee's Famous Recipe can savor the same beloved flavors with an added twist, offering a unique blend of quality, convenience, and the variety that today's diners crave.
The Famous Favorites Variety Box arrives in participating stores on April 8 and is only available for a limited time. The Famous Favorites Variety Box features 5 pieces of bone-in dark meat and 5 chicken strips with two dipping sauces. Guests can take their chicken for a dip in sauces, including Chipotle Ranch, Creamy Ranch, Honey Mustard, Country BBQ and Fiery Buffalo. Guests looking for a little more to snack on can upgrade the Famous Favorites Variety Box for an additional cost to a meal and add two large famous sides and five biscuits.
"For us, it's not just about satisfying our guests' tastes but also about providing them with the choices they crave. We aim to provide menu options focused on value and variety so that there is something for everyone,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Some of our guests might want to share a box but can't decide between strips or bone-in meat. Well, now they don’t have to!”
Lee’s was recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, making the Famous Favorites a must-try for enthusiasts of the brand's classic offerings and newcomers. In addition to the variety box, Lee’s also serves up its Famous Recipe available in personal and family meals. Guests can also choose from local favorites like the Famous Chicken Sandwich, Pot pies, famous sides and more.
Order your Lee’s favorites, including the limited-time Famous Favorites Variety Box, in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Download the new Lee’s app to place mobile orders and start earning rewards for your great taste. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store. Guests receive a free regular drink just for joining and will have access to exclusive deals for Reward Members.
For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
