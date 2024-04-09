Submit Release
Innovation Fuel Needed To Ensure Arkansas Moms Survive and Thrive

Arkansas needs to make considerable investments in interventions all along the birthing journey to improve maternal health outcomes in the state, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson writes in a column for Talk Business & Politics.

Arkansas moms face many risk factors, Wilson writes, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is visualized in our 100 Arkansas Moms infographics series. The data shows that, among other things, 14 out of 100 new Arkansas moms had no insurance one month prior to pregnancy, and only 54 out of 100 had intended pregnancies.

Wilson also cites an ACHI analysis of birth records showing there is wide variation in the likelihood of having a cesarean section depending on the residence of the mother — from 14% in Woodruff County to 45% in Desha County. His column also includes discussion of ongoing efforts across the state — and a federal opportunity that will soon be available to Arkansas — to make giving birth less risky for Arkansas moms.

Related resources are available on our Maternal and Infant Health topic page.

