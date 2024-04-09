Governor Abbott Celebrates Hundreds Of Megawatts Added At LCRA Peaker Power Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas expanding access to affordable and reliable power at a groundbreaking ceremony in Maxwell for the two new Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) peaker power plants, which will add hundreds of megawatts of power to the Texas electric grid.

"To keep the Texas economy booming, we need to continue building affordable, reliable power," said Governor Abbott. "That's why plants like these here in the growing Central Texas region are so important. Texas has already added over 3,000 megawatts of dispatchable power to the grid in the last 12 months, and with the addition of two new power facilities, we will continue in our mission to create more power for Texans. When grid demand is at its peak, peaker plants like this facility can quickly span up to ensure that the grid remains strong, even as we set new demand records every summer. These plants will provide Texans with the power they need for their homes and businesses and help ensure we have the resources needed to power a bigger, better Texas."

Addressing a crowd of business and energy leaders, the Governor touted the critical role the two new peaker power stations will play in the Texas grid, adding a total of 380 megawatts of power and bringing over 300 good-paying jobs to Texans in the San Marcos area. The first of the two power plants is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2025. Governor Abbott also emphasized the need for more power sources across the state due to the record-breaking growth of the Texas economy.

The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Senator Judith Zaffirini, Representative Stan Gerdes, LCRA Board Chairman Tim Timmerman, LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson, and other energy leaders.