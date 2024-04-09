Custom Apparel Business Owner Sued for Unpaid Wages Owed to Former Employees

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice, on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, today filed a lawsuit against Jeremy Kruk for unlawful labor practices as it relates to his former custom apparel business, Crushin It Promotions, LLC. Kruk is facing multiple civil counts in the lawsuit after he allegedly fired his employees for unionizing, refused to pay them what they were owed, and then dissolved his business and reopened it under a different name.

“This case alleges that the defendant engaged in unacceptable business practices,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We will work to ensure that the impacted employees receive what they’re owed.”

"Fair workplaces depend on upholding the laws that govern labor practices," Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek said. "Thank you to the Department of Justice for working with our Equal Rights Division to fully investigate this case and take appropriate action."

According to the civil complaint, around November 2022, 11 employees of Crushin It Promotions, LLC voted to unionize, and Kruk immediately fired them. A complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the NLRB ordered Kruk to reinstate the employees, pay owed wages and benefits, and to cease impeding their right to organize. Kruk ignored the NLRB order and instead shut down the company and reopened it under a new name in a new location. According to the complaint, Kruk owes the employees $8,230.68 in wages.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Equal Rights Division. Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Morris is handling the case.