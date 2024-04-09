APA Corporation Announces Updates to Executive Leadership

HOUSTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has announced updates to its executive leadership team to coincide with a restructuring of its development function and the integration of the recently closed acquisition of Callon Petroleum. The changes are effective immediately.



“Building on the momentum of our recently closed acquisition, we are updating our leadership structure to better align with the evolving needs of our business,” said John J. Christmann, APA chief executive officer. “Today’s changes will help advance important priorities of the APA strategy and create opportunities for continued leadership development within our organization.”

Steve Riney, president and chief financial officer, will now oversee asset development functions, including the asset teams, Planning and Land in addition to continued oversight of finance functions. Restructuring the development function and its reporting will enable stronger alignment across development teams and financial functions. Riney was promoted to president and CFO in January 2024. Previously, he served as CFO since joining the company in 2015. Dave Pursell, executive vice president, Development, has left the company as a result of this restructuring.

“I want to thank Dave for his years of service and dedication. During his tenure, he helped establish the development functions as we transitioned to a centralized model and advised the company as we navigated numerous challenges over the last several years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Christmann.

Ben Rodgers has been named senior vice president, Finance and treasurer reporting to Steve Riney. In this new role, he will lead Market Strategies, Treasury, Accounting and Tax. Rodgers joined APA in 2018 and previously served as SVP, treasurer, midstream & marketing. During his tenure with the company, he also served as the CFO of Altus Midstream and later served as director on the board of Kinetik Holdings Inc. He currently serves on the board of Khalda Petroleum Company, a joint venture between APA subsidiary Apache Corporation and Egypt Petroleum Company.

Castlen Kennedy has been promoted to senior vice president, Corporate Affairs and Marketing reporting to Mark Maddox, executive vice president, Administration. In this role, she will continue to oversee Corporate Communications, Government Affairs and Community Partnerships, and will add oversight of Oil & Gas Marketing, Business Excellence and Egypt JV business support. Kennedy joined the company in 2006 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility in government and community affairs, investor relations and communications.

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

