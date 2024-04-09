NEWS ADVISORY: Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to host future generations ceremonial bill signing

NEWS ADVISORY
April 9, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to host future generations ceremonial bill signing
What:
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will host a ceremonial bill signing to highlight legislation focused on Utah’s future generations.
Who:
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
University of Utah President Taylor Randall
Rep. Stephanie Gricius
Rep. Ryan Wilcox
Sen. Don Ipson
Rep. Kera Birkeland
Rep. Melissa G. Ballard
Rep. Karen Peterson
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Rep. Paul Cutler
Rep. Karianne Lisonbee
Sen. Michael McKell
When:
Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Where:
University of Utah Bennion Center
200 Central Campus Drive, Room 101
###