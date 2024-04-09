Submit Release
NEWS ADVISORY: Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to host future generations ceremonial bill signing

NEWS ADVISORY

April 9, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to host future generations ceremonial bill signing 

What: 

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will host a ceremonial bill signing to highlight legislation focused on Utah’s future generations. 

Who: 

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson 

University of Utah President Taylor Randall

Rep. Stephanie Gricius

Rep. Ryan Wilcox

Sen. Don Ipson 

Rep. Kera Birkeland

Rep. Melissa G. Ballard 

Rep. Karen Peterson

Sen. Ann Millner

Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Rep. Paul Cutler

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee 

Sen. Michael McKell 

When:  

Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. 

Where: 

University of Utah Bennion Center 

200 Central Campus Drive, Room 101 

