INNOVATE Corp. Announces Further Extension of Rights Offering Subscription Period

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VATE), a diversified holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the subscription period for its rights offering to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2024, in order to allow stockholders and noteholders who are entitled to participate in the rights offering (holders of record of the Company’s common stock, Series A-3 Preferred Stock, Series A-4 Preferred Stock and 2026 Convertible Notes as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2024) additional time to participate. The rights offering was initially scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 25, 2024 and the expiration date was previously extended until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 9, 2024.



The rights offering is being made pursuant to INNOVATE’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the SEC on September 29, 2023 and declared effective on October 6, 2023, and a prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering originally filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024, as amended on March 23, 2024 and April 9, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including without limitation the preferred stock issued and sold in the concurrent private placement), nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which were distributed to all eligible rights holders as of the rights offering record date and may also be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting the information agent for the rights offering.

