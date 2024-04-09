Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2024 totaled $160.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.0 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of March 31, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 22,599 Global Discovery 1,639 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,771 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,302 Global Equity Team3 Global Equity 376 Non-U.S. Growth 13,722 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,610 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,895 Value Income 14 International Value Team International Value 42,956 International Explorer 306 Global Value Team Global Value 27,298 Select Equity 347 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,042 Credit Team High Income 10,333 Credit Opportunities 230 Floating Rate 77 Developing World Team Developing World 3,837 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,039 Antero Peak Hedge 206 International Small-Mid Team3 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,390 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 596 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 110 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 528 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 160,384

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $82 million.

3 Effective March 31, 2024, the International Small-Mid team, managing the Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth strategy, became its own autonomous investment franchise.

