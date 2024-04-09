Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Atlanta, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com . During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

