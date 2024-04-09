Visteon to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on April 25

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-330-2508

International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-240-789-2735

Conference ID: 8897485



(Dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About Visteon

Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.95 billion in annual sales and booked $7.2 billion of new business in 2023. Learn more at investors.visteon.com.

