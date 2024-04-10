U.S. Light Energy Relocates to New 15,000 SF Office Space
U.S. Light Energy is pleased to announce it’s anticipated growth as a leading solar development firm.LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Renewable Energy, and distributed generation solar development company, U.S. Light Energy, recently relocated offices from 830 New Loudon Road to 8 British American Boulevard in Latham, NY. The move to the new, 15,000 SF state-of-the-art space, previously occupied by a division of PlugPower, represents both the current and planned growth for the solar development firm.
The sub-lease was brokered by Felton McLaughlin, Daniel O’Brien, and Joe Sausto of NAI Platform. According to McLaughlin, who represented U.S. Light Energy, “We are pleased to have found an off-market sub-lease opportunity that was exactly what both parties were seeking – move-in condition office space that would allow the sub-tenant to grow in place, while helping the sub-landlord fill recently vacated space with a company as passionate about renewable energy as Plug Power is.”
“As we continue to work toward carbon neutrality and supplement fossil fuels with clean energy production throughout the US, we have seen growing demand for larger scale renewable energy projects and recognized the need for additional staff and resources to support that demand,” explained Mark Richardson, CEO of the company.
The start-up was formed in 2016 by Mr. Richardson, Michael Fingar, COO, and Toni Popolizio, CFO, with a total staff of only six employees, including the three partners. The company focused initially on residential and commercial rooftop solar projects but saw an opportunity for larger community solar projects. With the passage of the IRA and other statewide initiatives, the company has grown to over 15 full-time employees, with additional growth on the horizon.
A recent $15M investment by Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions, an alternative asset manager, has been a major catalyst in helping us achieve their growth objectives not only for this expansion but for new community solar development projects throughout the US. Community solar is a form of solar energy generation that allows community members of all types to access meaningful benefits of renewable energy, including reduced energy costs, low- to moderate-income household access, increased resilience, community ownership, and equitable workforce development and entrepreneurship.
Community solar programs make solar more accessible to all Americans, particularly to those with low-to-moderate incomes, renters, and other community members for whom traditional rooftop solar is unavailable. Rather than putting solar on their own home or building, community solar allows energy users to subscribe to a shared system of solar panels, often located within their community.
About U.S. Light Energy:
U.S. Light Energy is a distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar facilities and renewable energy solutions. Whether someone is interested in leasing their land for solar development or looking to develop a solar farm for their business or community, U.S. Light Energy can help! U.S. Light Energy has over thirty years of Solar PV, Energy Industry, and Real Estate Development experience, and understand what it takes to create a successful distributed generation project. Interested in learning more? Contact their team of solar professionals today! U.S. Light Energy is leading the charge for a new generation.
About Kimmeridge:
Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon, and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager specializing in the energy sector. Kimmeridge's direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management, and proprietary research and data gathering set the firm apart in the industry. The Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions fund focuses on sustainable and value-driven investments in the energy sector, and has a made a series of targeted investments, including Chestnut Carbon, Landgate, and Common Energy.
About Plug:
Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.
Marc Cognetti
US Light Energy
+1 518-288-7800
mcognetti@uslightenergy.com