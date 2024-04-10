Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, & Gwartney Achieves Highest Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating for 2024
Earning the prestigious AV Preeminent rating, the firm's attorneys are recognized for their professional excellence and ethical standards.TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant professional achievement, Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, & Gwartney have been awarded the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent 2024 rating, highlighting the firm's commitment to the highest level of professional excellence. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the firm's dedicated service and outstanding legal expertise, as acknowledged by peers within the legal community.
The AV Preeminent rating was awarded to five distinguished attorneys at the firm: Dean LeBoeuf, Rhonda Bennett, Matthew Foster, Scott Gwartney, and Harold R. Mardenborough, Jr..This major accomplishment positions them as leading figures among lawyers recognized for their legal abilities and ethical standards.
For over 130 years, Martindale-Hubbell has been a cornerstone in the legal profession, offering Peer Review Ratings that reflect a lawyer's legal ability and ethical standards. The rigorous evaluation process involves an assessment by fellow attorneys and feedback from clients, ensuring that only those who meet the highest criteria receive the AV Preeminent status.
Martindale-Hubbell's ratings include AV Preeminent, Distinguished, and Notable categories, with the AV Preeminent rating being the most prestigious. This honor is reserved for lawyers who demonstrate exceptional legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards as rated by their peers.
The achievement by Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, & Gwartney highlights the firm's unwavering dedication to excellence in legal practice and ethical conduct. It serves as a valuable resource for clients and peers alike, assuring the firm's high standards and professional integrity.
About the Company:
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. provides professional legal assistance for personal injury, criminal defense, and wrongful death claims. With over 100 years of combined experience under their belts, Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney’s team of attorneys are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation for various legal matters throughout Florida. Their civil team handles cases involving almost all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home injury claims, negligent security claims, and defective product injuries. Their criminal defense team represents individuals charged with a wide variety of crimes in counties all over the region of Florida. Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney also assist clients in serious employment-related claims, including all types of discrimination, wrongful termination, FMLA claims, sexual harassment, retaliation, and whistleblower claims.
