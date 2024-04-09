A. Perry Homes of Wilmette, Illinois Awarded Best of Houzz 2024

Annual award highlights home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and most popular designs among the global Houzz community.

WILMETTE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Perry Homes of Wilmette, Illinois has won a “Best of Houzz” award for both Design & Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. The award-winning, family-owned and operated design-build firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2023. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

“Best of Houzz 2024” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

“The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This year’s winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry - many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services - and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition.”

About A. Perry Homes

A. Perry Homes is an award-winning design-build firm in Illinois led by experienced architects who have worked together for over 25 years. We offer a stress-free and fun design and build process with customized solutions and exceptional service. View our portfolio at https://aperryhomes.com/portfolio/.

