MEMS Industry to Gather at the Abundant Nexus Conference to Celebrate the Life and Work of Dr. Janusz Bryzek

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 24, leaders and visionaries in the micro-electromechanical systems, or MEMS, industry will gather at the Abundant Nexus Conference in Mountain View, California, to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Janusz Bryzek. Janusz was a renowned pioneer in the field and co-founded 11 Silicon Valley MEMS companies over the course of his career. He believed in the abundance of ubiquitous low-cost MEMS devices as a means of improving the lives of everyone.

This one-time event has been created to celebrate Janusz’s groundbreaking work at the convergence of MEMS technologies, entrepreneurship, and abundance. Attendees will include MEMS industry leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and students. In addition to the educational program, there will be ample time for attendees to network, including at the evening reception.

“Dr. Janusz Bryzek was a brilliant soul who was always ready to share his time and talents. We are humbled that so many leading innovators in the MEMS space have stepped up to join us at the Abundant Nexus Conference,” said Dr. Brian Bircumshaw, conference committee chair and Exo’s vice president of product engineering. “On April 24 we will honor Janusz’s important work, and continue to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and the philosophy of abundance with the “who’s who” of the MEMS industry.”

The conference will also sponsor the Janusz Bryzek “Abundance through MEMS” scholarship award which seeks to recognize graduate or undergraduate students whose work best exemplifies the application of MEMS to abundance. Students can apply for the award on the “Giving Back” section of the conference website.

Please visit https://abundantnexus.com to learn about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, registration, and student awards.

ABOUT ABUNDANT NEXUS

The Abundant Nexus Conference Organization is motivated by a deep commitment to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Janusz Bryzek, who passed away in November 2022. Dr. Bryzek was a renowned pioneer in the field of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), operating at the convergence of MEMS, entrepreneurism, and abundance.

Conference details can be found at www.AbundantNexus.com.

SPONSORS AND PARTNERS of the Abundant Nexus Conference include Exo, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the Bryzek Family, Omnitron Sensors, TDK, Merit Sensor, Cushman & Wakefield, Inch Fab, Roger Grace Associates, Camtek, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Siemens, Siargo Ltd., aixACCT Systems, Analog Devices, Morgan Lewis, Ozen Engineering, Polytec, RA Capital, Russell Reynolds Associates, SMART Microsystems, Silex, Fish, IRConsult, John Kokulis, Susumu Kaminaga, IEEE SFBA MEMS & Sensors Chapter, Hilton Head Workshop, MEPTEC, Microtech Ventures, SEMI, tinyML Foundation, and Gary Wagner Photos.

