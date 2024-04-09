EGR USA Launches New 2024 Ford Ranger Hood Guards: Expert Craftsmanship and Unmatched Quality
GR, the industry leader in hood guards and truck bed accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line: 2024 Ford Ranger Hood Guards.ONTARIO, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, the industry leader in hood guards and truck bed accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line: 2024 Ford Ranger Hood Guards. With a legacy of expert craftsmanship and a commitment to quality spanning 50 years, EGR USA continues to set the standard in the automotive accessory market.
"Our model year 2024 Ford Ranger Hood Guards offer unparalleled protection and style for truck enthusiasts," said Pat Johnson, National Sales Director at EGR USA. "Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering off-road terrain, our hood guards provide the assurance and functionality you need."
EGR USA's hood guards are meticulously crafted to withstand the rigors of daily use while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your vehicle. Designed to keep bugs at bay and deflect debris, these hood guards are essential for maintaining the pristine condition of your Ford Ranger.
In addition to Ford Ranger models, EGR USA offers a diverse range of hood guards and accessories compatible with various truck and SUV manufacturers, including Bronco, Chevrolet, and more. With EGR USA, customers can customize their vehicles with confidence, knowing they're investing in the highest-quality products on the market.
Available in:
Dark Smoke Finish - Part No. 303601
Matte Black Finish - Part No. 303605
MSRP: $98.75 USD
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Director of Marketing
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
+1 503-206-1917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok