Howard’s Appliances Launches Enhanced Rewards Program for Southern California Trade Community

Howard's Appliances is celebrating 78 years of offering exceptional service with a warm, personal approach. This solid commitment to giving back to the local community that has made Howard's Southern California's largest and most truste Peter Boutros is the CEO of Southern Calfornia-based Howard’s Appliances.

At a time when other appliance retailers have exited the market unexpectedly or reduced their support of the trade community, Howard’s Appliances is leaning in

LA HABRA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard's Appliances is strengthening its dedication to Southern California's vibrant community of trade professionals by launching its newly enhanced Industry Exclusive Trade Rewards Program. This updated initiative reaffirms the company’s commitment to building strong relationships with designers, builders, real estate agents and other trade professionals by giving them the most generous benefits and rewards from any regional appliance retailer.

Employee-owned Howard’s Appliances is celebrating its 78th anniversary this year. The company features an expanding lineup of kitchen appliance technologies from luxury appliance manufacturers such as Bertazzoni, Miele, Monogram, Dacor, JennAir, Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS), Thermador and its newest partner, Viking.

“We treasure trade professionals' indispensable role in guiding homeowners in designing contemporary, luxury kitchens. At a time when other appliance retailers have exited the market unexpectedly or reduced their support of the trade community, Howard’s Appliances is leaning in,” said Peter Boutros, Howard’s Appliances CEO. “We have evolved our Industry Exclusive Trade Rewards Program to celebrate and reward the contributions of these professionals through a series of benefits that underscore mutual growth and success.”

Enjoy Unmatched Trade Benefits:

— A True Rewards Program: Unlike many other retailers or brands, Howard’s Appliances does not charge a membership fee to join its Industry Exclusive Trade Rewards Program.

Up to 9% Cash Back: Members receive a 3% cashback reward for all commercial purchases made directly or referred to Howard’s Appliances, with an additional 1% bonus for the first and second orders placed. Members can receive up to 9% of their purchases back when combined with manufacturer-offered rewards. Plus, they get exclusive “Friends and Family” pricing for personal purchases.

— Concierge Assistance: To help members get the most cash back, Howard’s Appliances offers dedicated support for easier registration with manufacturer discount programs.

— Exclusive Invitations: Members can access trade-only events, seminars, and comprehensive educational programs to enhance their professional knowledge and network.

Easy Access and Enrollment:

Enrolling in Howard’s Appliances Industry Exclusive Trade Rewards Program is straightforward. Interested professionals can learn more at howards.com/trade-partnership or sign up at one of Howard’s Appliances retail locations in Alhambra, Canoga Park, Corona, Covina or Riverside or its Experience Centers in Huntington Beach, La Habra, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Murrieta, Torrance or Tustin. More than a showroom or store, the Experience Centers offer discovery, exploration and inspiration. Friendly, knowledgeable and tech-savvy product experts are available to answer questions and match the right products to the customer's needs.

About Howard’s:

Established in 1946, Howard's Appliances is Southern California’s oldest and most trusted independent retailer of premier appliances, TVs, and mattresses. It has been a 100% employee-owned company since 1976. With a network of 13 locations, including seven Experience Centers, Howard's Appliances disrupts the retail experience through strategic partnerships with leading brands, offering interactive and immersive showcases of luxury home appliance technologies in an approachable and welcoming environment. Discover the Howard’s Appliances difference at howards.com.