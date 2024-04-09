ARLAN HAMILTON JOINS GRITTY IN PINK AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR ALONGSIDE LIVE NATION, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, AND MORE
INPINK PLATFORM TALENT TO BE FEATURED AT “YOUR FIRST MILLION” CONFERENCE IN LA FEATURING ISSA RAE, TLC, SHEILA JOHNSON, AND MORELOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlan Hamilton, VC Celebrity, Founder of Backstage Capital, and Runner, and author of her latest book “Your First Million,” has joined Gritty In Pink as Strategic Advisor. Gritty In Pink will be featured at the welcome reception at Hamilton’s Your First Million LIVE in LA conference, April 9-12, 2024.
The conference will feature guest speakers Issa Rae, Sheila Johnson, Rich Paul, Gary Vaynerchuk, and more along with a performance by the legendary group TLC. Arlan and her team are utilizing Gritty’s new INPINK.com platform to source talent, such as videographer Nya Federoff and DJ Vashonda Sherra, who will spin her curated mix of beats to kick off the conference and get the party started! Eventgoers will have the opportunity to sign up for INPINK and be walked through the platform, which offers a destination to hire female freelancers, starting with the music industry, backed by Live Nation.
Arlan Hamilton says, "The music industry is ripe for disruption in gender equity, equality, and diversity – Shira is an extraordinary founder who is the perfect entrepreneur to take this on. I am thrilled to join the Gritty In Pink team as a strategic advisor, with my background in music, freelance, and the tech space. I feel I am uniquely positioned to help take the INPINK platform to the next level. Along with Live Nation, Melissa Etheridge, and with other innovators actively jumping on board, we are on deck to make some major noise!"
Founder of Gritty In Pink, Shira Yevin, shares, "Arlan has been such an inspiration to me personally, with her one-in-a-million success story, track record in the music business, and backing of underestimated founders. She has already made a meaningful impact on our business strategy. When powerful women unite, the sky's the limit!”
Gritty In Pink embarked on their mission to change the music landscape, forming a community of top female musicians, including the bassist for P!NK – and since then, the collective hasn’t slowed their momentum. In 2022, the company graduated from the Long Beach Accelerator and launched the INPINK marketplace, a talent hub to help music industry professionals hire women working across the industry. The company was joined by Grammy award-winning artist and queer icon Melissa Etheridge as Strategic Advisor and announced Live Nation’s lead investment into the female-led startup’s pre-seed round, which also includes other prominent investors such as Gaingel, and Alternative Wealth Partners, helmed by trailblazer Kelly Winget.
INPINK helps reduce gatekeeping and democratize access to the music industry by providing a pool of diverse female talent. The platform has thus far garnered about $300,000 in transactions, and surpassed 20,000 users with their events racking up 10 million impressions in 2023. This is only the beginning of the movement. Gritty In Pink is quickly filling its $1M pre-seed round with plans to expand to industries beyond music and become the global destination for hiring female freelancers in every industry.
About Gritty In Pink:
Gritty In Pink is a new platform empowering women in music, building the INPINK Marketplace. Founder Shira Yevin has a history of breaking down barriers and carving out a space for women as the creator of the Vans Warped Tour Shiragirl Stage, featuring 300+ female musicians, including Joan Jett and Paramore. Gritty In Pink continues the legacy of providing a community for female voices in a male-dominated industry, showcasing 300+ artists with a collective following of 30 million on IG/TikTok. For more information, please visit www.inpink.com
About Arlan Hamilton:
Arlan Hamilton, founder of Backstage Capital and HireRunner.co, is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and prolific speaker. She founded Backstage Capital in 2015 to invest in founders who are people of color, women, and/or LGBTQ. Since its founding, Backstage has raised nearly $30 million and invested in 200 startups led by underestimated founders. Arlan is also the founder of HireRunner.co, a startup that connects outstanding employee talent with inclusive companies.
