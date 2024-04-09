Snugg Pro Announces Preferred Provider Partnership with Pearl Certification, Strengthening Industry-Leading Offer for IRA HOMES Programs

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, the company behind industry-leading residential energy auditing and productivity platform Snugg Pro, announced today a preferred provider partnership with Pearl Certification, offering a single interface to comply with the two legislative requirements of the HOMES modeled rebate program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As state energy offices receive $4.3 billion from the HOMES rebate program, this partnership allows us to provide a simplified contractor experience,” said Eric Wall, Franklin Energy Vice President of Technology. “Snugg Pro is already BPI-2400-compliant, and by offering Pearl Certification’s third-party stamp of approval, we can provide contractors with a single interface to cover the most important tasks in the rebate process and meet both of the HOMES program’s legislative requirements.”

“This partnership allows both organizations to provide stronger support to state energy offices and utilities seeking to leverage the potential of IRA programs,” said Robin LeBaron, President of Pearl Certification. “Pearl Certification not only simplifies and fast-tracks the home certification process, but it also adds value to homeowners who want to invest in their home through simpler energy-saving measures such as lighting or more modern electrification and decarbonization technologies, including heat pumps, since certification is also available at the equipment level.”

Snugg Pro is BPI-2400-compliant, a requirement for all modeled home assessments conducted within the IRA HOMES rebate program. Used by over 2,000 companies in all 50 states, Snugg Pro integrates with utility and government programs directly and through third-party program implementers. The tool’s features include:

A user-friendly interface for collecting all data needed for a comprehensive home energy assessment

Accurate, utility bill-calibrated home-energy savings models and sales proposals

Deep integrations for utility bill acquisition, rebate stacking, and the US Department of Energy’s API for rebate reservations

Through the addition of Snugg Pro into their technology platform, Franklin Energy continues to add value for contractors while simplifying program participation and committing to provide comprehensive solutions for state energy offices, utility clients, program implementers, contractors, and constituents across the energy ecosystem. While Snugg Pro and Pearl Certification are preferred partners in the HOMES rebate program, the relationship is not exclusive. Both companies welcome alternative integrations and will gladly work with other third-party implementation providers.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 100,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 3.5-6% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies.

